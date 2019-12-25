

A police chase of an alleged offender briefly brought Hastings CBD to a standstill on Boxing Day.

The man, barefoot and in a red basketball singlet, was eventually taken into custody by police after he evaded them down Heretaunga St East and Warren St.

The man was tackled by police and handcuffed before being placed into a patrol car on Queen St about 11.55am.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man had been taken into custody and was likely to appear in court in the coming days.

Multiple police cars and officers were involved in the apprehension. Offers of help to police to catch the man from Boxing Day shoppers were turned down.