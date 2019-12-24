A person has been left with serious injuries after crashing their vehicle into a tree in Waihi.

The 8pm, Christmas Eve crash on Galbraith St, has led to Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell issuing a reminder for motorists as holidaymakers make their way to catch up with family and friends.

It comes after three people were killed in two separate crashes so far this week.

Two people died and one person was seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 5 in Rangitaiki near Taupō just before 1.30pm on Monday. Another person was killed in a two-car crash on SH25A, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The road toll stands at 345 this year. According to the Ministry of Transport, 377 died people died on our roads in 2018.

Ruddell said it appeared the Waihi crash involved excess speed and alcohol while the driver didn't appear to have been wearing a seatbelt.

The person's car has left the road and collided with a tree, shortly before 8pm yesterday.

"A single vehicle has left the road and collided with a tree resulting in the sole occupant receiving serious injuries.

Firefighters at the scene of a crash on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd [SH25a] on Monday that left one person dead and four others injured. Photo / Supplied

"Early indications are that speed, alcohol and not wearing restraints were factors in the crash and injuries received."

Ruddell wanted to remind people of their four key focus areas this festive season to make roads safer which included people not driving impaired, not to drive distracted, drive at a safe speed and wear a seat belt.

He said, nationally, there had already been a horrific start to the unofficial holiday period since last Friday with a number of fatal and serious crashes.

He urged people to slow down and take their time, especially as they negotiate the Coromandel area which has been the scene of one death as well as a minor crash on Christmas Eve.

"Police have noted the expected increase in traffic over the holiday period and I suspect that this afternoon and tomorrow that will continue.

"Please take it easy on the roads. Be patient. Take your time and plan ahead."

Stay safe, arrive alive - tips for holiday driving

Slow:

Drive within speed limits, drive at 30km/h or lower in communities, and slow down on rural roads too. Avoid overtaking unless you're sure it's safe.

Sober: If driving, don't drink any alcohol, or take any illegal drugs or medication that could affect your driving.

Sharp: Drive alert – not tired, ill or stressed. Plan your journey so you have plenty of time, and take breaks every two hours on long journeys. Have an eye test at least every two years and wear glasses or contact lenses if needed.

Silent: Phone off or on message service. Minimise other distractions as much as possible, such as fiddling with sat nav/GPS or tuning the radio.

Secure: Always belt up and insist that everyone else in the vehicle does the same, and adjust head restraints. If travelling with children, ensure you have correctly fitted, appropriate child restraints.

Sustainable: Only drive when you have to.

Source: Brake, the road safety charity