A person has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest after a fight between two groups of people in Hamilton.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said it was unclear how many people were involved, but one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in serious condition after the incident outside the Aaron Court Motel about 2am today.

Two others were left with minor cut injuries, he said.

"The altercation involved a group of people, so we believe there were other people involved. Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the facts of what has happened but there are still people who may have been involved that we are wanting to speak to."

Advertisement

The stabbing occurred in the car park of the Aaron Court Motel about 2am today. Photo / Belinda Feek

A section of the car park was this morning cordoned off as police investigate. Photo / Belinda Feek

Police at the scene on Ulster St this morning. Photo / Belinda Feek

"Whether they are those that had knives or had knives pointed at them, we haven't established that yet."

A portion of the motel's car park was also cordoned off this morning as officers carried out scene and area inquiries.

"Police are on the scene this morning conducting a scene examination and ask that anybody who was in the area of Ulster St about 2am who may have information to assist us with our inquiries to contact police."

Anyone with information can call Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.