A 71-year-old Motueka man who'd been reported missing is believed to be the person found in a car at the bottom of a cliff in Buller Gorge.

Police say the car was found yesterday in the Upper Buller Gorge area about 100 metres from the Lyell Creek culvert.

Police found the car at a bottom of the cliff near the Lyell Creek culvert in the Upper Buller Gorge area. Photo / Google

While formal identification is yet to take place, police believed the man is a 71-year-old previously reported missing from Motueka.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.