Two people have been hurt in a Christmas Eve crash on Auckland's motorways - putting both of them in hospital.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the Fred Taylor Drive off-ramp of Auckland's Northwestern motorway.

The crash has left one person in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition; both have been taken to hospital.

It's also closed the off-ramp - meaning motorists trying to get to Westgate shopping centre for some last-minute spending face a longer drive to find another exit.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.