Mataura is in mourning after a child was struck and killed by a vehicle in a driveway at the weekend.

The incident happened on Oakland St in the Southland town at 4.50pm on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Brian Benn, of Dunedin, confirmed a child was hit and killed in the driveway, and police from Invercargill were investigating.

Mataura Community Board member Steve Dixon said people were upset by the news.

"People are pretty gutted, because the family is well known in town."

He knew the family personally, and was planning to visit them, he said.

Gore District Council Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips said Mataura was a tight-knit community, and the victim's family was well known.

Oakland St was closed for a time on Saturday while police conducted a scene examination and the Serious Crash Unit was notified.

Police would not release any further details.