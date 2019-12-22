Armed police descended on a busy shopping area in West Auckland today.

Locals reported seeing multiple police cars, police dogs and armed police on Vitasovich Ave, near K Mart Henderson and other shops.

One woman, posting on social media, said she saw "five people up against the wall" and police blocking both ends of the road. Photos from a passing motorist showed police holding rifles at the end of a cordon at the Millbrook Rd, View Rd and Vitasovich Rd lights.

A police spokeswoman said police attended about 1.15pm to a report of someone with a firearm, possibly an air rifle. Armed officers attended, along with the armed response team. There were no details on any arrests made.