A serious crash has blocked State Highway 1 south of Levin - with police warning motorists of lengthy delays.

A number of people are reported to have been injured in the crash between a truck and a car at around 1.55pm.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash at SH1, Manakau, near Kuku Beach Rd.

The road is blocked and police say motorists will face significant delays.

SH1 OHAU, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - SERIOUS CRASH - 2:05PM

A serious #crash is BLOCKING the road in both directions, north of Kuku Beach Rd. Please consider delaying your travel if possible. We will provide an update when more info is available. ^CR pic.twitter.com/AM8NTq9zna — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, travel for hundreds of holidaymakers will be made much slower today as passing lanes en route to the Coromandel are closed in a bid to prevent crashes.

Passing lanes on State Highway 2 at Maramarua are all currently shut down, with road cones blocking access to motorists.

As of today the road toll stands at 337 for the year.

This month alone 23 people have been added to the fatality list.

The figure surpasses the 2018 road toll of 259.

A 4km speed-limit tolerance is in place during this time.

Earlier this week police pleaded with drivers to take extra care on the roads.

"As people head away for the holidays we want them to remember that safety comes first at all times," said National road policing manager Acting Superintendent Amelia Steel.

"The people around you on the road are people's loved ones, possibly your own.

"It could be your brother, your mother, your best friend, or us - if that's not reason enough to drive safely, I don't know what is."

Steel said driving could be life threatening if the person behind the wheel was not being responsible.

"So we want people to stay focused when they're behind the wheel or on their bike," she said.

"Everyone has a lot on their minds this time of year so it can be easy to be distracted. But if you're driving a vehicle you need to give that task your full attention.

"It's doing the basics that will keep you safe this summer; watch your speed and your following distances, stay focused – put your phone out of reach – wear your seatbelt, and always driver sober and alert."

Steel said police would have a "strong and visible presence" on the roads this summer.

"Because we want everybody to get safely to their loved ones and their holiday destinations," Steel said.

"We also need every road user to play their part.

"We can't be on every road at all times or sit in the car beside you to remind you to pay attention, slow down, or take a break."