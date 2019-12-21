People have been injured after a balcony or its railing collapsed in west Auckland tonight.

Full details are not yet known, but police and Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they had been called to a Pleasant Rd house in Glen Eden.

St John Ambulance couldn't immediately be contacted, but a police spokeswoman said she understood four people had been moderately injured when a balcony railing gave way.

Police were alerted at 10.36pm, she said.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency shift manager Craig Dally said they had been told a balcony had collapsed, injuring three.

He had been told no one was trapped following the incident, but was unsure about the severity of any injuries.

Firefighters from the Glen Eden station were helping ambulance officers, Dally said.