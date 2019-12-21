A 20-storey Auckland hotel was evacuated tonight after a fire in a basement laundry.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to the Spencer on Byron in Takapuna after the alarm was raised at 8pm.

The fire was quickly put out by firefighters, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said.

Those in the hotel, on Byron Ave, evacuated safely and no one was hurt, Dally said.

The large response - at peak 13 fire trucks were on scene and police blocked off both ends of Byron Ave - was because the fire had been reported in a high rise building.

Smoke was seen in upper levels of the building, probably travelling there via the air conditioning, he said.



The Spencer on Byron, which overlooks Rangitoto Island and the Hauraki Gulf, includes hotel rooms and spaces which can be used to conferences and weddings.