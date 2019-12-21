One man has died after being swept off the rocks at Cape Saunders on the Otago Peninsula near Dunedin today.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at Cape Saunders just before 4.10pm, along with a rescue helicopter.

A witness said he was on a fishing trip after work with others, fishing on some rocks, when one of the men was swept off by a "freak wave" and into the water.

A work colleague grabbed a life ring - installed at Cape Saunders in late 2010 - and went in the water to support the man, who was still alive, he said.

A photographer at the scene said he arrived and saw both men, one deceased, on a grassy patch at Cape Saunders.

Two helicopters - the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter and an Otago Rescue Helicopter - were with the men.

Both men were taken separately by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital, he said.

Sea conditions at the time were fairly flat with a gentle swell, and not a lot of wind, the photographer said.