A pair of brazen thieves have held up an armoured van in the dawn light of Auckland's North Shore, snatching a cash box they couldn't open before eventually dumping it.

Police were notified of the robbery on Beach Rd, Mairangi Bay, around 9am today.

Two people are wanted over the robbery but are still at large, police confirmed.

Mairangi Bay residents have reported a police helicopter hovering over the area and a heavy police presence on Beach Rd this morning.

An image of a cash box was posted to the Mairangi Bay & Murrays Bay Community Facebook page.

"Looks a bit dodge ... by countdown if anyone owns it," the caption to the Facebook post went.

Another resident commented on the unusual police presence in the area this morning.

"Anyone know who the cops are looking for? See a car on Maxwelton drive and the chopper has been circling Mairangi & Murrays for about 20 mins now."