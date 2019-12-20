Police are investigating an incident involving a group of teenage car window washers reportedly attacking a man in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the corner of Portage Road and Clark Street in New Lynn at 5pm on Thursday.

The man's daughter posted on Facebook saying her dad was abused through his car window because he politely said he did not want his windows cleaned.

"All five of them beat my dad with their tools and hurt him, when all he was doing was going to buy his sick younger daughter some medication to keep her alive.

"The disgust of these boys kills me and it sickens my soul that they get away with it."

The post has since been removed.

Waitemata West Police acting senior sergeant Carl Fowlie said a man was assaulted by a number of youths who were reported to have been window washing in the area.

"We are continuing to make inquiries into this incident."