Police are looking for a 50-year-old man who hasn't been seen for a week.

Petr Mandik was last spotted travelling to Mount Cook National Park on Friday December 13.

His silver Nissan Tiida has been located at Tasman Valley carpark.

He planned to walk Ball Pass Route to Haast Ridge, from there he would climb to Plateau Hut and on to Mount Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge before returning to Christchurch.

Advertisement

Police say Mandik did not make his flight from Christchurch Airport on Wednesday, December 18.

He is about 178cm tall, of a slim build and has short brown hair.

• Anyone with information that may help locate Mandik is asked to contact police on 105.