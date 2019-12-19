Hundreds of people poured into Whakatāne's Baptist Church for a celebration of life for White Island tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman.

There was standing room only in the main part of the church while additional seating in a second room is filled fast.

Marshall-Inman's brother Mark Inman personally greeted almost everyone who came through the front doors including Mark Law and his crew from Kahu Helicopters who were involved in rescue efforts after the December 9 eruption.

Music played throughout the church while photos of Marshall-Imam played on the screen.

Hayden Marshall-Inman died in the White island eruption on December 9.

The congregation was told Marshall-Inman always used to log his trips to White Island. The Monday he died would have been his 1111th trip. The numbers had become significant and at 11.11am there was a minute's silence.

Among the crowd, All Black and Chiefs jerseys as well as bright yellow surf club shirts stood out.

The 40-year-old's body has not been found since the eruption on the island on December 9 which killed 16 people.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement said this week it was his strong belief his body, along with that of 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford, had been washed off the island and out to sea in a downpour.

Mourners arrive for the service in sports jerseys - a request of the family.

Clement said a body, believed to be Marshall-Inman, was seen in the water near the jetty on December 11, but the Deodar police boat could not get close enough to recover it. Subsequent searches of the wider area had not been successful.

The search has been scaled back, turning from a national-led operation to a regional one, though resources would still be available as needed.

But Mark Inman said that would not change anything for the family.

He said this week: We are still positive and forever hopeful. You've got to stay that way.

"There are still two bodies out there, one of them being my brother and the other one being Winona.

"As long as there are still people out there looking it makes a difference."

Whether the two would be recovered was "in the hands of Tangaroa".

"We will leave it for him to decide."

Police also attended. Photo / Ben Fraser

Inman's feelings had not changed about the first efforts to save all of those trapped on the island when it erupted, despite not having his brother back yet.

"I guess it was just those final few minutes of the initial response that may or may not have made a difference. But you've also got to remember too that authorities have got systems in place to protect others.

"You've got to trust in the process. Whether you agree with it or not, you've got to trust in the process."

He said communication from police had been good since Clement came on board, and he had no doubt that would continue when the operation was led from the Bay of Plenty.

"The local boys are magic. They will certainly look after us for sure."

Asked about Clement's comment that police did not discourage private aerial searches, Inman said that was normal after an event like this.

"We would go up every day if we could".

He said he had wanted to join the search since the first day - not only for his brother but for all of those initially left on the island.

"Its about getting all eight bodies home. That's been the feeling amongst the whole community. We saw that on day dot with the helicopter pilots and White Island crew."

The family had been humbled by the support from the Whakatāne community and beyond.

"We're forever grateful for all of the efforts."