Deputy Speaker and National MP Anne Tolley has announced she won't be running for her long-held East Coast electorate next year and will instead rely on coming into Parliament the party's list.

This, according to Tolley, is because she wants to be the Speaker of the House if National wins next year's election.

"The role of Speaker would require full-time attention. Given that, it wouldn't be fair to continue to be an electorate MP."

She said she had "every confidence" National would win the 2020 election.

"While no formal decisions have been made about the role of Speaker should National win Government, I know my experience as Deputy Speaker this term will stand me in good stead."

Tolley was appointed Deputy Speaker in 2017.

She has been the MP for East Coast for the past 14 years.

"I worked hard to win the seat and I've loved every minute of representing such a diverse, hard-working, beautiful area," she said.

"I have no doubt National will find a strong candidate to take my place, and that person will have my full support."

Tolley's move is similar to Speaker Trevor Mallard's.

In the lead-up to the 2017 election, he opted for a Labour list placing over running for Wellington's Hutt South.