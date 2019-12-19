A wild Friday is in store for most of New Zealand, with heavy rain, gale-force winds and a chance of thunderstorms.

But the good news is the weather should improve over the weekend and mostly settle down leading into the Christmas break.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the majority of the wild weather would be in the North Island on Friday, with heavy rain watches in place to this afternoon about Mt Taranaki and central areas.

Auckland would have a day of fine spells and isolated showers, but with rain and possible squally thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. The city would get a high of 22C.

The front would move northeast across the upper North Island through the day. There was a moderate risk of thunderstorms about Taranaki, which could get rain up to 20mm per hour and strong wind gusts up to 110km/h.

Busy radar map this morning - the man rainband has now cleared the capital and is moving north. Rain continues in Southland with low pressure down there. A few showers around in the west of both islands. https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR for more info. ^AJ pic.twitter.com/7JDFlRpB04 — MetService (@MetService) December 19, 2019

As the front moved northeast through the day there would be a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in the far east of the Bay of Plenty and the far north of Gisborne.

The front would be followed by a cold, unstable air mass spreading north over the country, and a risk of thunderstorms across much of the South Island.

A southerly change would bring a moderate risk of thunderstorms in Wellington, Kapiti and the south of Wairarapa late this afternoon and this evening.

There will be some respite over the weekend, though, with just a few showers scattered around the country Saturday, and Sunday looking like the best day for outside activities for most of the country.

"Sunday is looking very good for the North Island in particular, with fine conditions for everyone and just the odd bit of cloud and a shower possible."

Here comes the front! Sat loop show deep layer clouds moving onto New Zealand, followed by dappled shower cloud indicating cooler air. Smoke still billowing from Australian Bushfires. Track the rain moving onto the West Coast here: https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^RK pic.twitter.com/fPKC9afwcB — MetService (@MetService) December 19, 2019

James said with the fine conditions enticing people into the water, those on the west coasts of both main islands needed to be extra careful as a large swell swept up the country.

"This is quite a significant swell, and [for a] long period so [be] extra powerful."

The rough conditions should persist from Sunday evening, peaking Monday and last through to Tuesday, James said.

Another, weaker front would sweep over from the southwest on Monday, meeting a warm low from the north just east of the country on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

The low from the east would bringing some showery conditions to the East Coast for Christmas Day.

"Normally, with the fronts approaching from the west, it is the east that gets the fine weather. But, instead, it is looking like the fine weather spots like Gisborne, Napier and Christchurch will have some showers, while western areas are looking pretty good."