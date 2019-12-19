Five people have been injured - one critically - in an early morning crash in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Waltham Rd and Brougham St, about 3.30am, after reports that a vehicle had smashed into a power pole.

St John said one person suffered critical injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

Another person is in a serious condition and three other people suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Police said they were alerted about 3.30am also and were told that power lines were down.

The circumstances of the crash and whether or not speed or alcohol were factors are not yet known.

A police spokeswoman said: "We wouldn't be able to speculate on any factors of the crash if it becomes subject to investigation.

Traffic cameras show road cones blocking off part of Waltham Rd, Christchurch, after a serious crash about 3.30am. Image / NZTA

"However, it is critical that people drive sober and we always strongly urge this."

PART OF ROAD CLOSED:

Motorists in the area are being told there is no right turn form Waltham Rd onto Brougham St this morning.

Traffic cameras show there are now road cones blocking off a section of the main road.

The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre issued an alert about 6.30am, saying the road is still closed due to the need to replace a power pole.

The NZTA said that part of the road would be closed until further notice.

"Take extra care along this route," the NZTA said.