One person has been taken to hospital after a large house fire in Flat Bush.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) shift manager Paul Radden said the two-storey house was well involved when they arrived.

"The fire is now contained and crews are damping down hotspots."

Thirty firefighters fought the blaze at its peak, he said.

Fenz were notified of the fire on Portofina Place, Flat Bush at 7.10pm Thursday evening.

One person in a moderate condition was taken to Middlemore Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

St John sent two ambulance crews to the house, after Fenz requested assistance just before 7.30pm, she said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they also attended the fire.