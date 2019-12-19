The 13-year-old boy killed in last week's crash in Lincoln, Canterbury, has been named by police.

He was Jyren Estrella, of nearby Christchurch.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

The two-car smash happened at the intersection of Ellesmere and Tancreds Rds, south of Christchurch, shortly after 4.30pm on December 14.

Police confirmed the death on the night of the crash but he has not been named until today.

Two other people were injured in the serious crash and taken to hospital.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.