Arthur Allan Thomas, the man cleared of the infamous 1970 Crewe murders, has been charged with historical sexual offending.

The 81-year-old's case was called today in the Manukau District Court where Judge Charles Blackie ordered his interim name suppression to lapse.

Thomas faces four charges of indecent assault and one count of rape.

The allegations are historical in nature and relate to two complainants, who have automatic name suppression, and recently came forward to police.

Extensive suppression orders, however, remain and prevent the Herald from publishing further details, such as the date and place of the alleged offending.

Thomas is on bail and did not appear in court today in person. He first appeared in court on November 28 and pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

He is next due to appear in court during March.

Thomas' defence is being led by well-known Auckland lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC, while Aaron Perkins QC is prosecuting the case for the police.

Thomas was convicted of the murders of Harvey and Jeanette Crewe, who were shot dead in their Pukekawa farmhouse in June 1970, and dumped in the Waikato River.

He was found guilty of the killings in 1971 and again at a retrial in 1973.

But in 1979, after he had spent nine years in prison, he was granted a pardon on the basis that the police case against him was not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry found that a cartridge case - said to have come from a rifle belonging to Thomas - was planted at the scene by detectives.

Thomas was granted a royal pardon and awarded $950,000 in compensation.

The Crewe murders remain unsolved.