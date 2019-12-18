The man accused of murdering Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson has pleaded not guilty.

The 28-year-old man made his second appearance in the High Court at Whanganui today.

Wilson, 30, was dropped at Whanganui Hospital with non-accidental injuries on July 31.

The High Court at Whanganui. Photo / File

She was transferred to Wellington Hospital and died two days later.

Advertisement

The man, who has interim name suppression, was initially arrested in August on charges of assault with intent to injure and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; however, on October 17 police charged the man with Wilson's murder.

The man is also facing other assault-related charges which were uncovered during the investigation into Wilson's murder.

Not guilty pleas have been entered to all charges the man is facing.

In court, the man stood with his hands clasped together in front of his waist.

READ MORE:

• Police lay murder charge in Jasmine Wilson investigation

• Man pleads not guilty to charges related to death of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson

• Fight breaks out after man accused of Jasmine Wilson murder appears in court

• Man appears in court murder charged with murder of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson

About 15 people were in the public gallery, some wearing T-shirts in remembrance of Wilson.

The man was remanded in custody and due to next appear on February 3.

Three other people who are also facing charges related to Wilson's death are also due to have their matters heard before the court on February 3.