A 12-year boy has injuries to his neck and face after a firearm "exploded" while he was handling it.

The incident happened on Turner Rd in Ararimu, south of Auckland about 8.30pm yesterday.

Shortly afterwards, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, which airlifted the child to hospital.

"Enquiries have established that the young male was on the property handling a firearm used for hunting when it appears to have accidentally exploded while he was handling it," Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said.

"As a result the victim has sustained moderate injuries to his neck and face caused by shrapnel from the firearm."

The occupants at the address were licenced firearm holders.

"Police are not seeking anyone in relation to this incident, which appears to be an unfortunate accident as a result of a faulty firearm," McPherson said.

A statement from the rescue helicopter service this morning said the boy was flown to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

"Crew tasked to Ararimu to assist a boy suffering a traumatic injury," it said.

The injuries have since been downgraded.

Yesterday, a police statement said officers were investigating the circumstances of the incident but did not believe them to be suspicious.