A person has been seriously injured after a car crash on Old North Rd in Riverhead Forest.

Two people are injured, one of them seriously, after a two vehicle smash this evening, a police spokesperson said.

The crash was reported at 9.06pm.

An ambulance is on the way and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, she said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.