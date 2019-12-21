If you hear this each Christmas Eve - "Quick, head down to the supermarket and buy some extra berries and cream!" - you're not alone.

They were two of the most popular products bought before closing on Christmas Eve at New World stores around the country, Clubcard data reveals.

Strawberries were the main focal point across the Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Canterbury and Otago regions between 4pm and closing.

And somewhat strangely, telegraph cucumbers were the most frequently bought product in the Wellington region.

Other high-flyers on the last-minute shopping list were Cadbury Favourites, Nestle reduced cream, onion soup mix, milk and fizzy drink.

Gift wrap was also commonly sought throughout the North Island, whereas in the South Island customers loaded up on energy drinks.

The average age of customers also dropped the closer things got to the wire, suggesting older, more experienced customers, were better prepared.

New World's manager for customer experience and insights, Kay Bramley, said the supermarket chain was well-stocked for last-minute shopping.

"This is probably due to our customers wanting to have the freshest cherries and plumpest chook possible for Christmas Day," she said.

"With a bit of planning you can avoid mayhem, but we're well stocked and ready to roll for this year's crazy week of shopping."

New World Mount Roskill manager Dave Lowe said berries and cream weren't the only products bought late into Christmas Eve.

"Shoppers either ate their whipped cream and berries too quickly, or more unexpected guests arrived at their doorstep expecting a slice of pav," he said.

"[It's] not surprising that we see an uptick in champagne, wine and beer purchases. Everyone worries at the last minute that they won't have enough booze."

New World's Clubcard data also showed specialty cheeses, especially blue cheese, were commonly bought alongside bubbly wine.

In the weeks before Christmas, champagne, methode traditionelle and sparkling wine were most often bought Saturday afternoon or the evenings of Thursday and Friday. However, the week before Sunday afternoon was the busiest.

Older customers were more likely to buy bubbly wine in the earliest parts of the day and younger customers from late afternoon into the evening.

Cured meats, salami, hummus and crackers often accompanied bubbly wine purchases.

But cheese preferences changed between islands, with South Islanders leaning towards brie or camembert, and North Islanders going for the mozzarella or goats' cheeses.

The data also showed most Kiwis did their biggest shops of the year within a fortnight of Christmas.

Forty-three per cent of New World customers did their largest shop the week before Christmas with 31 per cent doing it the week prior.

Four Square Paihia was open on Christmas Day last year and owner Scott Jackson said easy-to-go products were popular.

"We sell heaps of fresh, hot chickens and good-to-go, like salads and beverages for the car ride," Jackson said.

"We're open to help people who are travelling, heading to the beach for a low-key Christmas or just popping in for last-minute items."

Meanwhile, mince tart sales grew 35 per cent week on week on average during November with fruit mince sales increasing 64 per cent week on week too.

Frozen turkey sales starting skyrocketing from late November, with sales rising nationally by 100 per cent week on week.

Sales of the smaller, pre-prepared rolled varieties, meanwhile, increased by a whopping 145 per cent week on week, the New World data showed.

And with New World stores often closed on Christmas Day, the supermarket chain was often flat out on Boxing Day.

New World Wanaka owner Dean Bartley said it was often a slow start but an immense number of campers often rolled in for breakfast items around 11am.

Elsewhere, Lowe said Mount Roskill customers always eyed up already-prepared salads and meat meals on Boxing Day.

Nationwide, the sale of bananas, avocados, bread, milk, newspapers, rubbish bags, pastries and sweetcorn were popular, Bramley said.

"Other purchases suggest that Christmas Day may have been a bit more eventful than expected," she said.

"Carpet cleaner, sticking plasters, paracetamol and Disprin fly out the door on Boxing Day to take care of life's little messes."

Top products sold 4pm to close on Christmas Eve

Auckland

• Strawberries 250g

• Reusable plastic bag with handle

• Broccoli

Bay of Plenty

• Value milk standard 2L

• Strawberries 250g

• Maggi soup mix onion

Canterbury

• Pams strawberries 250g

• Bananas

• Avocado

Otago

• Pams strawberries 250g

• Pams cream 500ml

• Pams blueberries 125g

Wellington

• Telegraph cucumbers

• Pams cream 300ml

• Strawberries 250g

Top products sold on Boxing Day

Auckland

• Avocado

• Bananas

• Reusable plastic bag with handle

Bay of Plenty

• Value milk standard 2L

• Red tomatoes

• Telegraph cucumbers

Canterbury

• Bananas

• Avocado

• Maggi soup mix onion

Otago

• Bananas

• Otago Daily Times newspaper

• Avocado

Wellington

• Avocado

• Bananas

• Carrots