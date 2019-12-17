Sydney teen Jesse Langford is the only member of his family who is alive and accounted for after New Zealand's deadly volcanic eruption.

The 19-year-old remains in a coma after his parents Kristine, 45, and Anthony, 51 were killed in the eruption last Monday.

His sister Winona Langford, 17, is one of two victims whose bodies authorities haven't yet been located or retrieved from the island.

Anthony and Kristine Langford died after the eruption on White Island.

While they're assumed dead, police have confirmed the Sydney teen and New Zealand tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, remain unaccounted for.

Jesse was flown from a New Zealand hospital for treatment in Sydney at the weekend and could wake to the news his entire family is gone.

It is understood he suffered burns to 80-90 per cent of his body and is currently in a coma in Sydney's Royal North Shore hospital, where relatives have visited him according to The Australian.

The 19-year-old graduated Sydney's Marist College in 2018, and is a student at the University of Technology, Sydney.

Strong winds and rain have made finding the final bodies extremely difficult, with an Eagle helicopter being forced to return to shore to this morning after leaving at dawn to continue the search.

Specialist dive teams have been searching the area around the island as it is not known whether the bodies are still on the land or in the water.

Winona Langford's body is believed to still be on White Island.

However, water-based search has now be ruled out due to storms lashing the country.

Some 47 people were on Whakaari when the active volcano blew ash, hot liquid and steam almost 3m into the sky.

There were 28 Australians, including four permanent residents, in the group.

The death toll currently stands at 16.

Police today released the names of three more Australians who have been officially identified.

They are Coffs Harbour man Richard Elzer, 32, Sydney-based US citizen Barbara Hollander, 49, and Brisbane woman Julie Richards, 47.

CONFIRMED DEAD

Krystal Browitt, 21, Melbourne

Zoe Hosking, 15, Adelaide

Gavin Dallow, 53, Adelaide

Jessica Richards, 20, Brisbane

Jason Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour

Karla Mathews 32, Coffs Harbour

Martin Hollander, 48, Sydney

Matthew Hollander, 13, US citizen and Australian permanent resident

Berend Hollander, 16, US citizen and Australian permanent resident

Barbara Hollander 49, US citizen and Australian permanent resident

Richard Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour

Julie Richards, 47, Brisbane

Kristine Langford, 45, Sydney

Anthony Langford, 51, Sydney

Tīpene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24, New Zealand

Australian man who died in a Sydney hospital on December 14. Family requested that his details not be released.

STILL MISSING, PRESUMED DEAD

Winona Jane Langford, 17, Australian.

Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, New Zealander.