Nine days on from Whakaari's deadly eruption, 16 people have died and the bodies of two more are still missing, as recovery efforts are increasingly halted by battering rain and wind.

Police yesterday named five more people: three who died after the eruption and two who are still missing, presumed killed.

They were Richard Elzer, 32, Barbara Hollander, 49 and Julie Richards, 47.

All were Australian residents.

Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian, and Whakatane local Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, were named as the last two whose bodies are still missing.

Advertisement

They were among the 47 people on the active volcano when ash, steam and rocks burst from its depths and were blasted 4000m into the sky.

Fourteen patients are currently in hospitals around the country. Ten of those are in a critical condition.

So far, 13 patients have been transferred to Australian hospitals, with no further medical evacuations planned at this time.

Forty-seven people were on Whakaare / White Island when it erupted on December 9. Photo / George Novak

This morning, police will decide whether they will continue to search for the pair today, as stormy weather increasingly hinders recovery efforts.

Police said that poor conditions prevented a shoreline search of the volcanic island by boat and an earlier helicopter search on Tuesday.

Specialist teams have searched the area, but it is not known whether the bodies are still on the ash-covered volcanic ground, or are in the water.

The Eagle helicopter scoured Taungawaka Bay on Tuesday afternoon for any sign of the missing bodies, but to no avail.

"Police will continue to focus on areas from Whakaari / White Island through to the East Cape based on tidal patterns and as the weather allows," a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Australian teenager Winona Langford was on the island with her parents, Anthony and Kristine Langford, and her brother Jesse when it erupted last week.

Police have confirmed 17-year-old Winona Langford is still missing. Photo / Supplied

Her 19-year-old brother is now the only member of his family to have survived the disaster.

White Island Tour skipper Hayden Marshall-Inman was well known in the community and had been taking tours for the last 15 years.

Fond memories of him have poured out of the community since the eruption more than a week ago, and a local dairy said that he left $5 on the counter every week to help pay for the next shopper.

Police have confirmed Whakatane local Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, is still missing. Photo / Supplied

Helicopter pilot Tom Storey has spoken of his impossible choice the day of the disaster.

Last week Storey told media that he saw his friend, Marshall-Inman, alive when he arrived on the island.

But he was "in a pretty bad way", he said.

Storey moved his friend and made him comfortable, while he helped other survivors of the eruption.

Yet he couldn't get his friend off the island at the time.

"I just pulled him out from where he was and made him as comfortable as I could."

He wanted to go back for Marshall-Inman, but was told not to after flights were stood down.

Storey told Marshall-Inman's brother Mark that it appeared his brother had gone back to help those in need after the blast.

Richard "Rick" Elzer's family learnt of his death as they prepared to observe a minute's silence on Monday, a week on from the tragedy.

Rick Elzer, 32, is among those confirmed killed after the eruption at Whakaari / White Island. Photo / Supplied

The Elzers looked on to Whakaari/White Island from aboard the HMNZS Wellington when Rick's death was officially confirmed by police.

A statement from the family said they were "honoured" to observe the minute's silence, followed by a traditional karakia and a haka as Whakaari loomed in the distance.

"It has brought our family great relief to know that Rick was with the love of his life, Karla Mathews, at the time of the eruption and that they were together when they passed."

The couple were passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship and were travelling with their friend, Jason Griffiths.

Australian tourists Jason Griffiths, Karla Mathews and Richard Rick Elzer were all passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

Thirty-three-year-old Griffiths died from his injuries in hospital.

The Elzers said their hearts were with those injured in the eruption and the families awaiting news of a loved one who has passed.

READ MORE:

• White Island eruption: New light shed on what caused deadly blow

• White Island eruption: Identities of two people still on the island revealed

• White Island eruption: Family told of son's death just before minute's silence observed

• White Island tragedy: Ovation of the Seas passengers return to Sydney following the volcano disaster

Meanwhile, the Eastern Bay Community Foundation is accepting donations to support the medium and long-term needs of the families impacted by the disaster.

Foundation Chair Doug Bull said it was important to offer a method for those to show their support to the victims.

"We know that there will be long-term needs, including rehabilitation and trauma-counselling of NZ-based victims and support workers, and we will safeguard these funds for where the greatest needs are in the future."

He urged people to donate to other agencies such as Victim Support and the Red Cross undertaking essential work on the ground.