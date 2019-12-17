At least five people are believed to have been injured in a head-on crash near Rotorua.

The collision, between a truck and van, has closed State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoehu.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were multiple injuries.

The collision between the truck and car happened on State Highway 30, between Morehu and Manawahe Rd.

SH30 ROTOMA - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:05PM

A serious crash is BLOCKING lanes on #SH30 near Manawahe Rd in Rotoma. Emergency services are on-site and road closures may be required. Avoid the area if possible. More to come when known. ^MF pic.twitter.com/v1D3vQ5OM4 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 17, 2019

The crash was reported at 5.13pm.

Early reports indicated there were multiple injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

"The road is closed and those travelling south to Rotorua are advised to take the Tauranga route.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible."

State Highway 30 has been closed following a head on collision. Photo / Mark Trenberth

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Craig Dally said four fire trucks had been sent to the crash between a truck and a van.

Dally said five people were initially trapped but four had been cut free.

The fifth person was still trapped but crews were working on getting them out Dally said.

One person was moderately injured and the rest suffered moderate to minor injuries according to Dally, however, St John could not confirm the status at this stage.

The St John spokeswoman said four ambulances were on scene and three more were on the way.

Patients were still be assessed shortly she said.