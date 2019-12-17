Christmas day came early for Sergeant Charmaine Smith who received a bunch of letters from students, so she decided to return the favour in a heartwarming gesture.

The police officer and Black Fern received letters and drawings from room eight at Sylvia Park Primary School, and in every note they asked if she could visit them.

So instead of announcing an arrival, she said she wanted to surprise the students by arriving in a police car.

The teacher of room 8, Ms Yeolish, said that as part of a school project children were tasked to study a famous New Zealand team or athlete to learn about them and the ways they have become spiritually, mentally, physically and emotionally healthier — so the room chose Smith.

In a video shared by New Zealand Police a student said about Smith: "She's physically healthy and she co-operates with her team and help them if they get down."

Another said: "She does gym strength like me."

One student pointed out how amazing it was that Smith is a police officer and rugby player at the same time.

In the video, the teacher pranked the students, saying that Smith couldn't make it in, making one of the children cry.

But not long after, the excited students are seen running to a window when they hear a police siren, waving ecstatically at the police officer before she walked in.

Smith is then seen dressing up students in police gear and signing autographs.

"When my teacher told me she wasn't coming, I felt really sad. But then, once I heard police car sirens I went to the window and I saw her and I was so surprised and excited," said a student donning a police hat.

Another student, who was wearing a police vest, said: "It was cool to see Charmaine because she's a good rugby player and she's awesome and kind."

Smith said thank you to one of the students for their letter, while asking another what they wanted to be when they grew up.

"A police [officer]," the student responded.

Yeolish said the students were impressed when they found out how she balanced working two jobs. Also how she could always be kind and be helping the community.

"We're trying to have kids who participate in the community and they contribute in a really positive way ... and that they're also happy kids," she said.

Spreading a message to the students Smith said: "I reckon, no matter what you do, if you're playing sport or you're learning something in the classroom, as long as your try your best, and you're kind to other people, then that's what matters the most."