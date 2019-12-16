A murder charge has been laid over the death of an elderly woman in Levin last month.

The 90-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted in her home on November 2, and died from her injuries later in the month.

One young person has now been charged with murder, while two others have been charged with being party to murder.

All three are due to appear in the Palmerston North Youth Court today.

Advertisement

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said they would be working with the community so that everyone could continue to feel safe.

"We would like to acknowledge the way people have rallied around each other to provide support and comfort at this difficult time."