Auckland motorists are being told to expect some delays after a number of crashes and breakdowns on the motorway network this morning.

Drivers are also being urged to drive carefully and to the conditions - as bad weather arrives in parts of the country, including in Auckland.

Just before 10am, a breakdown blocked the Pātiki Rd off-ramp; resulting in a long queue of vehicles heading towards the motorway and causing delays in the area.

The breakdown was cleared almost half an hour later, but led to delays.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Road taxes, road rage, traffic congestion: How does Auckland compare?

• Takanini crash: Heavy delays for Auckland traffic

• Traffic flowing again after 2 freed from Auckland motorway crash wreckage

• Traffic live: 'Expect delays' - warnings as motorists rush to get away for holiday weekend

Earlier, just after 9am, emergency services were called to a crash involving a truck on the State Highway 1 northern motorway, just after the on-ramp from Upper Harbour Highway.

People were told to expect delays as authorities worked to clear the area. It was cleared by 10.05am, road authorities said.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 9:55AM

A breakdown is blocking the Patiki Rd off-ramp currently. Use alternative exit or expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/cfy6bCNlok — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 16, 2019



Earlier, just after 7.30am, a crash involving two cars blocked the right lane near the Lambie Drive off-ramp, heading northbound.

Cameras showed two people near the motorway barrier as one of the cars could be seen up against the other vehicle.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 7:35AM

A crash is blocking the right lane northbound near the Lambie Dr off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/nNf6VQhNty — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 16, 2019

Road authorities are also warning and urging motorists to drive to the conditions, as bad weather hits the City of Sails today.

"Please take extra care. As weather conditions worsen today, please remember to slow down, keep your lights on and maintain a safe following distance," the NZTA said.

The MetService says Aucklanders can expect overcast skies and a few showers turning into periods of heavy rain later this morning.

Advertisement

There is also a risk of thunderstorms, the authority said.