In 2019, the fate of EIT was thrown into uncertainty, along with other polytechnics in New Zealand, with the possibility of a nationwide merger.

Despite this student numbers have continued to grow at the institute, which serves Hawke's Bay and Gisborne/Tairawhiti.

This year it enrolled close to 10,700 students, including 5000 equivalent full-time students in 2019, compared with 10,325 students 4800 EFTS in 2018.

Deputy chief executive Mark Oldershaw said it showed people still trusted EIT as an education provider, despite the uncertainty over its future.

Advertisement

"It's a great result, and I think a reflection of the good team we've got and the good work we are doing in terms of ensuring that we remain at the centre of the community that we serve," Oldershaw said.

"Quite frankly, at a time of some fluidity, particularly with the review of vocational education going on nationally, I think it really shows a trust in EIT and that continues to build year by year."

Earlier this year, the government announced plans to merge 16 vocational institutions into one entity, currently called the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

The legislation is currently making its way through the House, Oldershaw saying if it passes in its current form EIT will be a subsidiary company of NZIST from April 1 2020.

"Essentially in the draft legislation, EIT will be a subsidiary company of NZIST until the 31st of December 2022, after that we will be fully merged."

He said their assumption, and hope, is that the EIT brand will continue until the full merger in 2022.

"One of the things we've absolutely stressed to our communities, Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti, during this process is that if you enrol in an EIT degree or an EIT qualification, you will graduate with an EIT qualification."

He said public campaigns had shown the community values the organisation and wants to see it retained.

Advertisement

"I think that is reflected in those numbers."

He said EIT is generally one of the only institutions in the country seeing year-on-year increases in student numbers.

EIT serves the largest geographical area in New Zealand which is not directly served by a university, and Oldershaw said the origination aims is to ensure people do not have to leave the region for further education.