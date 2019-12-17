She was a school leader, senior teacher, a mother of young children. She was supposedly a respected pillar of the community, a woman who had taught at a Marlborough school for more than a decade. He was a 14-year-old schoolboy - a child. And when she started sexually abusing him - he wasn't the only one. It was a case that shocked the Blenheim community, the Marlborough district, the nation. The woman in her 30s was charged with sexually abusing boys who were supposed to be in her care - who were supposed to be protected and safe under her watch. A grown adult caught sending lewd, explicit photographs and videos of herself to boys not even old enough to drive, boys young enough to be her sons. So how did this most heinous of breaches of trust happen? Herald senior crime and justice reporter Anna Leask looks at the school sex-abuse case that rocked Blenheim and shocked New Zealand.

Just after 5pm tonight a gunmetal grey unmarked police car pulled slowly out of the back of the Blenheim District Court.

In the front, two officers.

In the back, a woman sitting alone, looking out the window.

Her face was drawn, forlorn even.

She knew it would be the last time she would see the open road for some time.

She knew she would not be tucking her children into bed tonight or seeing them at Christmas.

In the back of the police car sat the Blenheim teacher jailed for sexually abusing two students under her care.

And it may not be her last time in court as the Crown revealed it expects more boys to come forward and share their stories of abuse.

While she has been sentenced for abusing two students, she has also admitted engaging in sexual activity with "other older boys".

The woman, who cannot legally be named yet, had been at the school for more than a decade before her resignation - which came after her arrest.

During that time she targeted boys in lower socio-economic families; boys who played a particular sport.

Marlborough Boys' College has refused to comment on the case so far today. Photo / Supplied

The first victim named in the charging documents first began to engage with the woman as they worked together on a school event in 2017.

His parents were probably proud that he was getting involved in extracurricular activities, exerting himself beyond the classroom.

Little did they know that he was effectively being groomed for sex by one of the people they should have been able to trust most in his life.

The woman - often while at home or with her own children - started to send him text messages asking about his sport, offering him rides to various places and telling him about her own life.

That messaging ramped up until it was happening every day.

Lewd lunchtimes and trust breached

The pair soon started to spend "most lunchtimes" together and she unloaded on him about her personal problems.

"She would talk to him about her mental health problems and tell him that life was getting too hard for her and she needed someone to talk to," the court document reads.

"The defendant and the victim built up a trust and this led to (her) getting flirty with the victim."

She was in her 30s and the student was barely old enough to be left on his own legally.

The relationship progressed and the boy was spending most lunchtimes with the teacher.

The police summary of facts outlines how she would lean on the boy emotionally.

It was on one of those lunchtime trysts that the relationship became sexually abusive.

Make no mistake here - it was not a sexual relationship between informed and consenting adults, this was a woman abusing a minor.

She drove him, in her personal vehicle, from school to the Mt Vernon carpark.

He was worried about someone at school noticing his absence but she told him not to worry, that she would "fix up" any problems.

At the carpark the woman became "emotional" and moved from the driver's seat to the back seat.

She invited the boy to join her.

Her car windows were tinted and nobody could see what was happening between the pair.

The teacher began to flirt with the boy, she climbed onto his lap and started to kiss him.

She touched him, performed an explicit act on him, asked him "have you had sex before?".

The boy avoided her question, telling her he had sport training and he needed to get back to town.

Don't tell anyone

She drove him back and dropped him near the school.

Before he got out she told him "don't tell anyone".

From then on, the trysts became more explicit, more abusive, more sordid.

The teacher first enticed the boy to have full intercourse with her at the A&P Park.

Again, it was his lunch break.

Again, she invited him into the back seat.

Again, she initiated sexual activity.

After that, the abuse was routine.

Sometimes she would even pick him up and abuse him on a Friday afternoon while she waited for her own young child to finish sport training.

By now this boy believed he was in a "relationship" with his teacher.

"She would tell him that she loved him and how amazing he was," the summary stated.

"There were a number of times when the (teacher) told the victim that she would kill herself.

"This made the victim feel he needed to stay."

This went on for about a year.

'I am ashamed' - the boys speak

Today in court we heard from the boys for the first time.

They were not there - their shame and embarrassment too much to be in the courtroom with their abuser.

The woman was jailed in the Blenheim District Court today. Photo / Supplied

But they wrote victim impact statements which were read in part by Crown Solicitor Mark O'Donoghue.

"She made me worry about her as when I tried to stop what was happening she told me she would harm herself … this is not fair, she should not have put that burden on me," said the first victim.

The second victim said in his statement: "I am ashamed."

He said when he tried to stop the abuse the woman locked herself in a car and started cutting herself with scissors.

"I did not want to do it anymore," he said.

The boys do not want their abuser to have name suppression.

Their parents want her identified.

They want the community to know who she is and what she has done.

Judge Tony Zohrab rejected an application for permanent name suppression today but an immediate appeal by defence lawyer Jonathan Eaton QC means her identity stays secret for at least 20 more working days.

The bid may be futile though - as the majority of the community, and hundreds of people beyond, already know who she is.





Who to blame? A small town torn

Since the woman's arrest I've heard and read people - in Blenheim and beyond - apportion blame to the boys.

"He knew what he was doing."



"He didn't have to go with her."



"He could have just gotten out of the car."



"If he didn't like it why didn't he report her."



The thing is, statistics show that only about 10 out of 100 sexual abuse crimes are reported and just three of those get to court.

Then, only one of those is likely to get a conviction.

Males are far less likely to report abuse than girls or women.

And when the perpetrator of the abuse is a teacher and the victim has been groomed, told not to tell, led to believe they are loved and special - the chance they will report it is vastly slimmer.



The first victim in this case believed he was in love, in a real relationship, and he was arguably ill-equipped at his age to deal with the burden of his abuser's mental health issues and threats of self harm.

In court today it was made very clear that these boys were not adults, they did not have the capacity to carry the burden of her advances, her unloading of emotional issues, her abuse.

"Bodies of men, minds of children," Judge Zohrab wisely posed.

The abuse of the boys went further than just in person, and physically.

The woman also used social media to exploit the first boy and expose him to things inappropriate for his young age.

"The defendant would take naked photographs of herself whilst she was in the bath or in bed at her address and send them to the victim on Snapchat," the summary stated.



Snapchat is a popular messaging app that lets users exchange pictures and videos called snaps.



The images and videos disappear after they're viewed but can be screen-grabbed.

"She would also Facetime with the victim and show him her breasts and vagina and tease him."

She seemed to be relentless in pursuing his attention.

How could a boy get away from this? By then he was in so deep it must have felt impossible for him to escape her.





Another boy, more abuse

In late 2018 the abuse took a new turn when another boy became embroiled in the teacher's sick sexual web.



He was invited to a group chat by the first victim.

According to the summary of facts the trio used the chat to discuss "sexual matters".

A day after the chat, the woman picked both boys up and drove them to a local park.

There, in the back of her car, all three engaged in sexual acts.

Eaton said nothing "degrading" happened in that car but Judge Zohrab called him out saying any sexual act between a boy and a woman "old enough to be his mother" was demeaning at its very core.

Then the woman dropped both boys off at the gym.

The second boy visited his teacher in her classroom soon after and police would later hear how they started "play fighting", then kissed.

Things obviously got heated and she told the boy they needed to leave school, to "go somewhere".

She led him outside and told him to go and wait for her down the street.

He followed instructions and she picked up him up minutes later, driving him to the A&P Park carpark and abusing him in the backseat - her tinted windows again keeping her dirty secret.

After the lewd meeting the teacher dropped the boy off at his home.

They continued to meet and the abuse of the second boy continued.





Revealed - a scandal erupts

The first victim eventually tried to end the "relationship".



"She kept messaging him, telling him that she loved him," said the summary.



She also sent an indecent video of her touching herself - and a nude photographs.

She seemed desperate to keep him in her life, this boy whose innocence she had taken and possibly destroyed.

But soon police became involved.

Photos, videos began to circulate of the woman in various stages of undress, touching herself, engaging in sexual acts with boys.

An investigation began.

A local man said today that when the scandal broke, he went out into the street and chatted to a few local teens.

Within minutes he'd been shown the graphic videos.

Another local said she saw them too.

The boys were only a couple of years older than her own son and she felt sick, angry, disgusted.

She felt sad for the boys. She saw red at the teacher.

"This wasn't bloody right," she thought.

Very soon after the teacher was stood down.

Charges followed.

The woman has declined to speak to police about the offending.

She has also declined "politely" to speak to the Herald.

She was offered the chance, both through her lawyer and an intermediary, the chance to explain her actions.

But she turned that chance down.

In court we heard much about a letter she had written apologising for her vile offending.

The letter was meant to be for the boys, their families, the school, the community.

The letter was read in part in court.

"I make no excuses for what I have done and I am here today to face the victims and the community," she wrote.

"I am ready to do that.

"I would like to express my deep regret to the victims and their families … you were students and I was the teacher.

"I am deeply sorry I have hurt you and brought shame to your families.

"It was only me that was in the wrong and you have nothing to be ashamed of."

Blenheim's dirty secret

There's a lot of chat about the case around Blenheim.

The town seems to be divided.

Everyone agrees the situation is horrendous but it depends who you're talking to as to who it's horrendous for.

Some will tell you it's "so sad for the boys", that the offending is "disgusting" and that they cannot believe it has happened.

They worry about the damage this woman has done to the boys involved in the prosecution and the others intimated by police in court documents.

Others back her, they feel sorry for her, they think the boys could have and should have done more to stop her.

They are angry at anyone who voice disgust or disdain, they can't see why this woman is being lambasted, vilified.

They seem to ignore the fact she is a convicted sex offender who openly admitted her crimes, that she abused the trust of boys in her care as a teacher, that she is a grown woman who should have known better.

"The town is completely split," said a longtime local who knows the woman and many close to her.

"You get either 'the poor woman' right up to 'she should rot in jail'.

"Some say the boys 'could have' opened the car door and gotten out, they could have done this, they could have done that.

"They seem to forget that this was a teacher, this was someone in power, and these boys were kids.

"It's absolutely huge for Blenheim … and if it was a man they would all want blood, no question."

The source felt for the woman's family.

In court her family were discussed. A lot.

Her sister was there to see it play out - but her mother, husband and children were not.

But they support her.

The husband says her mental illness led to the offending. It's the only explanation he can give.

Until this, he and others say, she was an exemplary citizen.

She was heavily involved in the community, her school, her kids' school, sport.

When he decided to retrain she was the sole breadwinner for the family.

She was a good mum, a loving mum.

She did well in school, at uni, in her career - she boosted to a very senior position in her early 30s and was well respected.

Behind that cloak of respect though she was breaching everyone's trust in the worst possible way.

Judge Zohrab said she had "generational links" to the community.

Her family are good people, hard workers and her fall from grace had devastated them.

The source felt nothing for the sex offender, but everything for her family left behind to clean up the "disgusting" mess she had made of their name and reputation.

"Her family are lovely people, they have done so much for Blenheim, for the community," said the source.

"They are a very good family, it's tragic for them, they are victims in this too.

"Everyone knows who she is, everyone knows who her husband is … he's not a bad guy, this is a horrible predicament they have all been put in.

"And her kids ... "

Teacher turned predator

The father of an older student who received inappropriate messages from the teacher earlier called her a "predatory maggot".

"She's the adult, she should have known better," he said.

"It's nasty … it's pretty disgusting."

He had spoken to his son at length about his part in the situation he was involved in with the teacher - that did not result in criminal charges.

"Ultimately, she is a person in a position of power and responsibility and she just totally abused that in every way she could," said the father.

He hoped his boy could "just move on" from the drama - but feared the others were in deeper with their teacher will struggle.

"It's pretty yucky," he said.

When teachers go bad

The Herald asked the Teaching Council how many teachers had been struck off this year for sex offending.

They could not provide the figures immediately so an Official Information Act request was filed and a response due back on February 4 at the earliest.

To give some insight into the situation, from 2015 until July this year 23 teachers had their registration cancelled after being convicted of sex offending.

The Teaching Council could not say who the victims were - so not all were students or young people.

In 2019 up to July five teachers had been convicted and struck off.

And the number of allegations under investigation at the time for teachers relating to sexual misconduct was 82.

For the whole of 2018 the figure for the same allegations was 92.

No one in authority really wanted to talk about the issue though.

"The safety and wellbeing of students is a top priority for us, as it is for boards of trustees, parents and whānau," said a Ministry of Education spokeswoman.

"We continue to offer our support to the school and its board if needed."

No comment - local police, school tight-lipped on case

Police in Blenheim refused to speak to the Herald about the case.

One detective who interviewed the woman and put the summary off facts together for the court said she was "not available" and deferred questions to Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan.

He was equally dismissive - though has spoken in great detail to media about other high-profile cases this year.

"Marlborough police will not be making any comment on this," Sloan said in an email.

"Media from police if any will come from the police media hub."

The media team also refused to comment or confirm if any further boys had come forward or fresh investigations were underway.

The Herald pushed police on this, saying the newspaper was disappointed in their response given the nature of the charges.

"I have now had an opportunity to speak with the appropriate staff regarding this matter," said a spokeswoman.

"I can advise that police won't be making any comments following the sentencing for this matter."

The school also failed to front.

The Herald sought comment from the principal at the school at the time of the offending.



He did not respond.



Board of Trustees chair promised to issue a press release after sentencing.



He said he was not in Blenheim so could not avail himself for an in-person interview but said he would consider specific questions.



As of yet no release has been provided and no questions answered.



Fortunately, Judge Zohrab and O'Donoghue spoke for the boys, the victims, the only people who matter today.



"She's gone out of her way to target them in a sexually exploitative way,"

O'Donoghue said.

"There was a significant breach of trust, (she) attempted to manipulate, coerce and control the victims with threats of self-harm.

"This was sexually exploitative conduct by an adult ... she emotionally manipulated both boys."

Judge Zohrab, his voice kind but immensely firm, added to that sentiment.

"Effectively there was grooming and premeditation on your part over a long period of time."



"You were a teacher ... this is not a situation of you being a young female teacher ... you were a mature woman, you had a senior leadership role in the community.

"Parents were sending their children to the college to be educated and nurtured ... you have breached that trust.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the offending was "a gross breach of trust".

He said no one should have been more attuned to the needs of young men growing up than a trained teacher.

"It's difficult enough growing up without these sorts of things occurring," he said, adding he had once been a teenage boy and understood the hardships of maturing.

"Your role was a pastoral one ... you have seriously compromised your obligations."

Sending the woman into custody to begin her journey to prison, the judge had sealed the sex offender's fate and more importantly, protected a new population of young men from her revolting grasp.

