

The grieving Samoan community in Hawke's Bay is rallying together to organise a benefit concert for affected families.

One of the organisers, Charles Faletutulu of Kings Force Health Charitable Trust, said he felt the need to help his home country.

"Some of our people have lost hope," Faletutulu said.

Faletutulu said "Samoa Mo Samoa" was a mantra with significant meaning at this time.

"It means that we have a responsibility to show support and to be there for our people who are the most vulnerable at this time.

"We believe that uniting our people will enable us to create a stronger supported contribution," Faletutulu said.

He said the Hawke's Bay Samoan community felt it had a responsibility to those back home to show them they're here to support them.

"With all opportunities given to us here, we can show our support and do our part as Samoans," Faletutulu said.

The Step up for Samoa benefit concert will be held at Flaxmere Park on Friday, starting at 6pm.

Entry is free, but people are encouraged to bring a donation to help those affected in Samoa.

The event is being put on by local Samoan leaders from the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, USO Bike Ride, Hastings Boys' High School, Dove Hawke's Bay, Hawke's Bay Pasifika, Kings Force Health Charitable Trust, Hastings District Council Flaxmere ward councillor Peleti Oli and others from the Samoan community.

Attendees can expect a fun night of Pasifika music and entertainment with musicians, dancers, and local community groups putting on a show.

There will also be a range of Pacific and other food available.

Funds from the event will be donated to Redcross and Unicef for aid work in Samoa during the measles crisis.