One person has been seriously injured after a car crash in Hastings.

The smash, involving two vehicles on Pakowhai Rd, was reported at 6.27pm this evening, a police spokesperson said.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place."

A St John spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Advertisement

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.