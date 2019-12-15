Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Te Haroto, between Napier and Taupo, as crews work to protect properties.

A Fenz spokeswoman said the blaze is roughly the size of five rugby fields and have categorised it as a third-alarm fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 60km from Napier about midday on Sunday along Waitara Rd, in between the intersections of Brooks Rd and Taraponui Rd.

READ MORE:

• Person 'critical' after Taradale, Hawke's Bay, garage fire

• Bonfires and rubbish fires keep Hawke's Bay fire and emergency services busy

• Overnight watch kept on fire site at Hawke's Bay forestry block

• Massive fire on Hawke's Bay's iconic Te Mata Peak

Advertisement

The fire is near Te Haroto, about 60km from Napier.

Eight teams have been sent to the blaze from Hastings, Napier, Bay View, Taradale, Te Pohue and other local fire brigades. A helicopter using a monsoon bucket has also been deployed.

The Fenz spokeswoman said the main focus was to keep the fire away from properties in the area and contain the blaze.

More to come.