One person has died at the scene of a house fire in Tokomaru Bay, on the East Coast.

Police say they were called to a house fire in Tawhiti St at 2.07am today.

A body was found at the property.

"Police are currently conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances," police say.

"No other information is available at this stage."

