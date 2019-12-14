One person has died following a two vehicle crash in the Canterbury town of Lincoln today.

Police confirmed the death tonight after a crash at the intersection of Ellesmere and Tancreds Rds, south of Christchurch, shortly after 4.30pm.

Two other people were injured and transported to hospital.

The two roads involved in the crash were closed but are now open.