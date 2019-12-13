A groundswell of kindness has been felt after the Whakaari/White Island disaster as more than $200,000 has been donated to people and families affected by the tragedy.

Family, friends, colleagues and strangers from across the globe are backing the recovery of those severely injured by the volcanic eruption on December 9.

People have given generously to two White Island tour guides who remain in hospital.

Young guide Jake Milbank suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body and is in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital in the intensive care unit.

A Givealittle page created to support his journey to recovery has raised more than $89,000.

Young White Island tour guide Jake Milbank suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body.

People have rallied to support the young man with many donors commenting that they had been on tours with Milbank and he was an impressive, energetic and friendly guide.

"NZ is behind you. Get well and get back to doing what you love," one person wrote.

Fellow tour guide Kelsey Waghorn has received more than $57,000 in donations on her Givealittle page.

Waghorn, a marine biologist, is described on the page as a strong, courageous, young woman who is "fiercely protective of those she loves".

"Be brave, we are all rooting for you," and "Kia Kaha Kelsey" are just some of the kind messages that have been shared on the page.

Kelsey Waghorn has been a tour guide with White Island Tours for five years. Photo / Givealittle

Australian vet nursing student Krystal Browitt, who was holidaying onboard Ovation of the Seas, was also on White Island when the volcano erupted.

She was officially listed as missing by New Zealand Police earlier this week, while her father Paul and her sister Stephanie have both been hospitalised.

Melbourne woman Krystal Browitt.

Browitt's mother, Marie, was unharmed by the disaster, having opted not to tour White Island and instead remained on the cruise liner that day.

A Gofundme page created to support the Browitt family has raised more than $43,000.

A GoFundMe page appealing for funds for American newlyweds Matt and Lauren Urey has reached more than $20,000.

The couple were on the cruise for their honeymoon, and had gone to White Island for a hike.

Lauren Urey and husband Matthew Urey, a couple from Richmond, Virginia, were visiting White Island when the volcano erupted.

According to relatives, Matt had suffered burns to about 80 per cent of his body and Lauren to about 25 per cent of her body. Both needed surgery.

Fundraising organiser Aaron McKendry said all money raised would go to covering expenses for the couple and their family as a result of the disaster.

American pair Rick and Ivy Kohn Reed reportedly both required surgery after suffering severe burns.

Both are expected to continue their recovery at an after-care burns unit in Auckland, according to a Gofundme page.

The page was established to offset costs "related to their unexpected and extensive medical stay and related expenses".

"The family extends their sincere appreciation for your concerns and prayers," the page reads.