They may be regular car enthusiasts, however this is anything but a regular car rally.

Taupō's Volcanic Rumble is a drive around Taupō with a mission to raise funds for a new "gateway" bridge, providing a safe passage across a busy main road, just off State Highway 1.

Marin Leusink, the event organiser, says today's event is for car and truck enthusiasts of all kinds. It's geared towards family and community, as time out for everyone.

"We've been a little envious of other towns, other transport events that have been put on. For example, Beach Hop Whangamata. People love coming to this town so that's how it came about," Leusink said.

Advertisement

The cars and trucks will be driving all around town but the road in question is Tongariro St, which is the entrance to Taupō from the north. It's a very busy road that runs over a bridge with small footpaths either side.

Leusink, a Taupo local for more than five decades, is especially concerned about the safety of children on the road and is hoping to raise money for a new bridge.

"Heaps have stepped forward," he said. "It's really fantastic. People and businesses have stepped forward to encourage this project. We know it's an ambitious project but we reckon we can get it done."

Running throughout the weekend as well, the Volcanic Rumble will offer a range of opportunities for car-lovers, from attending the Army Museum and car-wrecking yards, to giving kids a spin in some classic cars.