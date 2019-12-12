By RNZ

Auckland Transport has confirmed that all bus services will resume from first thing tomorrow morning after industrial action was withdrawn.

Services on some of Auckland's main routes have been cancelled this week after NZ Bus locked out its drivers for refusing to take fares.

But Auckland Transport said it had received official confirmation from First Union and Tramways Union that all industrial action has been withdrawn.

