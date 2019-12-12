A 19-year-old woman charged with the murder of her partner and father of her child can now be named.

Rikki-Lee Te Mauriora Simeon's suppression order lapsed today during a hearing in the High Court at Auckland.

She was arrested after the body of 21-year-old Brendon Hamilton was found at a block of flats on Dominion Rd at about 2.25am on May 18.

She will appear in court again next year before a potential jury trial in June.

Simeon and Hamilton were in a relationship and shared a child together.

Hamilton's mum Adoniah Lorigan earlier told NZME of the moment she learned her son had died.

"Brendon was in a homicide and died this morning at 2.25am," she recalled police telling her on May 18.

Adoniah Lorigan and Shyanne Hamilton. Photo / Stephen Parker

Four days later, Hamilton's body came home to Rotorua to be buried, where his mother, stepfather and siblings moved two years ago.

"It was like it wasn't happening and everybody was wondering why I was so strong ... Now every day I'm just trying not to cry," Lorigan said.

"I have been wanting to get out and say something, I have been just wanting to speak and say 'that was my son, my son'."

Hamilton, the fourth of 11 children who attended Tamaki College and was a keen rugby player, was splitting his time living and working in Auckland and Rotorua.

Hamilton was also part of Tipu Ora's Kia Pakari Young Dads Service in Rotorua and would often take his now 18-month-old daughter Shyanne to play in parks.

"He always made people laugh and smile, even when they were sad," Lorigan said.