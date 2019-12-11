Key Points:

Eight people confirmed dead, autopsies and formal identification continues today

Eight more thought to be on island

30 in hospital - 8 in Christchurch, 7 in Middlemore Hospital, 6 in Waikato, 4 in Hutt Valley, 2 in Auckland City, 2 in Tauranga Base Hospital and 1 in Wellington

One injured Australian due to fly from Wellington to an Australian hospital overnight

More Australian patients expected to be flown to hospitals across Tasman in coming days

47 people were on or near the island when the volcano erupted - 24 Australians, nine from the US, five Kiwis, four Germans, two Chinese, two from UK and one from Malaysia

Two more Australians have been confirmed dead following the devastating White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Berend Hollander, 16, and his brother Matthew Hollander, 13, were killed while visiting the site. The pair attended Knox Grammar School in Wahroonga, on Sydney's north shore, where their father also went to school, reports news.com.au.

"It is with the greatest sadness that I can confirm that Matthew Hollander (Year 8) and Berend (known at 'Ben') Hollander (Year 10) have passed away in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the White Island volcano eruption," the school's headmaster Scott James wrote in a letter to parents. "Please take some time to reflect on the lives of Matthew and Ben and this devastating loss for our community.

"Matthew was a vibrant member of the Class of 2023. He was involved in Cadets and representing the School in Basketball, Squash and Debating. He was elected as a Mentor Representative in 2018/19. Matthew had a close circle of friends and was popular amongst his peers. He was always enthusiastic about life and was actively involved in school and year group activities.

"Ben was actively engaged in sports and co-curricular activities at Knox, developing a passion for AFL, Cadets, CRU and his biggest passion, Baseball. He had a great love for the outdoors and camp. Ben was a compassionate and enthusiastic student, with an interest in software design. Ben's engaging smile and quirky sense of humour made him a good mate to his close group of friends and a welcome member to every classroom."

The boys' parents, Martin and Barbara Hollander, remain unaccounted for.