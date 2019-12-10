

Hastings councillors have agreed to proposed stormwater changes that will likely spell the end of Lowe's Lake.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Hastings District Council agreed in principle to a series of stormwater changes proposed by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

A key proposed change is filling in Lowe's Lake, a man-made lake in Hastings' industrial area which has previously tested for high levels of E. Coli and is within a 1km radius of 13 bores used for food processing, irrigation and drinking water supplies.

The fate of the lake will be decided in the new year but is "likely it will be filled", a Hastings District Council spokeswoman said.

The lake is part of the Heretaunga unconfined aquifer and is within the Frimley bore source protection zone.

An independent Tonkin and Taylor report found there is very low risk to the Frimley bore field from Lowe's Lake.

A budget of $2m has been proposed for the district council to carry out the work.

Councillor Bayden Barber raised concerns that drinking water and wastewater have much higher budgets and stormwater may have been neglected in the past.

Other ideas include a focus of "on property controls" in the industrial catchment which currently has stormwater flow into the lake.

These include adding stormwater treatment devices at the end of pipes to contain and remove contaminants such as spills, road runoff and overland flows which may enter the water.

Tightening of rules regarding industrial activity is also part of this.