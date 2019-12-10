A 90-minute police pursuit across the city has ended in Clendon after the driver ran from the car with police dogs and the armed offenders squad close behind - who then arrested him.

Police were in New Lynn area responding to reports of suspicious activity when a vehicle suddenly fled the area, a police statement said.

The vehicle failed to stop for police at the North-Western Motorway at about 2.51pm.

The pursuit was abandoned almost immediately and the Police Eagle helicopter followed the vehicle overhead while police vehicles responded on the ground. Spikes were also laid down.

The vehicle was driving erratically, nearly hitting members of the public.

The Herald understand the chase started in Waiatarua and the driver of the fleeing vehicle led police through Glendene, Te Atatu South, Point Chevalier, Mangere East, Papatoetoe, Takanini and Manurewa before coming to a stop in Clendon.

The vehicle was eventually found in Clendon Park after the man ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.

APN Television reported there was a large police presence including police dogs and the AOS on Wordsworth Rd in Clendon looking for the driver.

He was arrested on a nearby street and taken into custody.