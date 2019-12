Hawke's Bay police are appealing for sightings of missing man Aron Anthony Elder.

Elder, 42, was last known to be living in Napier in August.

Police say he has not been in contact with his friends or family since then, and officers have concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Elder, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call police on 105, quoting file number 191024/0889.