Wanaka police are attempting to track down the driver of a "mini jet-boat" filmed speeding along a section of Mt Aspiring Rd at Glendhu Bay, flooded by Lake Wanaka.

Senior Constable Bruce McLean yesterday afternoon said the boat with its two "foolish" occupants was travelling in the opposite direction to traffic trying to make its way through the flooded area at the weekend.

"This is both unsafe and irresponsible.

"It is clear this is deliberate and photos of the offenders will be posted on the Southern District Police social media page shortly.

"If you recognise these two people on board or you are either of those two it would be best to come and see us," Constable McLean said.

Jorge Moraes shared two videos to Instagram showing the boat's cheeky move, as it drove past a convoy of four-wheel-drive vehicles on a road near Lake Wānaka.

Moraes said: "The guy leaves the lake and comes on to the street."

The video was posted on Saturday, amid a weekend of drastic weather across the country.