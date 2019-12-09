As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was being briefed on the terrible toll likely on White Island after it erupted, newsrooms around the world began breaking into bulletins with the events unfolding in New Zealand.

Three eruptions took place, killing at least five and a further eight reported to still be missing.

READ MORE:

• White Island volcano erupts in Bay of Plenty: 5 dead, 8 missing, 31 in hospital

• Scientist: White Island eruption was 'basically instantaneous'

• White Island erupting: 'I can't think of anything worse' - Survivor on being abandoned on an erupting volcano

• White Island eruption: 'Emotional scenes' on stranded cruise ship

The Guardian reported how tourists became first responders to tend to the injured after the massive blast.

Advertisement

Michael Schade, who was visiting the island with his parents, said: "We were taking photos and videos and then it dawned on us what had happened.

"Some people had pockets of burns, other people were fine, and others were really rough.

New Zealand eruption: tourists stranded on White Island after volcano blows – video https://t.co/zoBUklnCfy — The Guardian (@guardian) December 9, 2019

Reuters reported the grim news of little hope for anyone left on the island, as did many, many other agencies.

New Zealand volcano: 'No sign of life' after White Island eruption https://t.co/5SLPYlFad0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 9, 2019

CNN International



New Zealand volcano: 'No sign of life' after White Island eruption https://t.co/5SLPYlFad0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 9, 2019



BBC World



New Zealand volcano: 'No sign of life' after White Island eruption https://t.co/5SLPYlFad0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 9, 2019



Bloomberg



"Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island,” police have said after a volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island



The latest ➡️https://t.co/mICQzApa89 — Bloomberg (@business) December 9, 2019