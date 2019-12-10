From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Scientist: White Island was 'disaster waiting to happen'10 Dec, 2019 2:36pm 3 minutes to read
Ardern: 'No limit' to NZ's capacity to embrace those hit by tragedy10 Dec, 2019 3:02pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- 3 minutes to read
PM confirmed people from seven countries are among the missing and injured
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz.
- 2 minutes to read
Expert describes potentially deadly impact of chemical which erupted out of White Island.