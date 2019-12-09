

The big early dry is starting to hit home for Hawke's Bay farmers, despite patches of rain on the horizon.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said there were some places across Hawke's Bay that received "a reasonable amount of rain" on Sunday night, but others had "not much at all".

"The 24-hour period saw varying levels from half a millimetre to 35 millimetres of rainfall in Hawke's Bay," he said. "It would have depended heavily on where you're based, with the highest coming down in the ranges."

Matt Wade, vice-president of Federated Farmers, said the rain may have acted as a relief for some farmers in the region, but for his two Hawke's Bay farms it hasn't changed concerns.

"The dry has come early this year," he said.

"What we have got is a long way short of what we need. On our two properties down in Central Hawke's Bay, we haven't even got 5mm overnight."

Wade said that farmers expect these conditions in January or February, but to have it November and December is "unexpected to say the least".

Kirsty Hill, manager of Waiwhenua Farm in Waiwhare, said whatever rain they did have was brief.

"Concerns are still high for us."

Looking ahead, Wednesday could bring some precipitation while Friday and Saturday are likely to remain dry, according to James.

Farms across Hawke's Bay are suffering from the dry weather conditions. Photo / John Stone

"There is some uncertainty around the low pressure system, so a few showers are expected on Wednesday, but it is not known where," James said. "But, there are no expectations of any more rain like we experienced last night."

While for Dave Reynolds, the owner of Lolkisale Farm in Argyll, Central Hawke's Bay, the recent showers did more bad than good.

"The recent rain has actually increased my worries," he said. "I am waiting for my crop to mature to harvest it for seed, so I don't actually want any rain at the moment.

"In spring and early summer, everybody wants rain, including myself, for whatever crops you're growing. Even rain during the summer I don't mind, but right now for the next two or three days I don't want rain.

"I am in the minority of being able to control things through irrigation."

But after this period, further dry spells could be costly for Reynolds.

"If it does remain dry beyond the next two or three days, I will be selling some cattle that I would otherwise be grazing on the non-irrigated land. So that will start to have an effect on us," Reynolds said.

"If it rains, I can keep them and keep grazing them and take them on to bigger weights, but we will have to unload those animals if it does get too dry."